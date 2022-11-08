Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,010 shares in the company, valued at $28,611,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $121,329.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,139,010 shares in the company, valued at $28,611,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,606,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $24,759,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 177.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 33.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 130.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 567,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

