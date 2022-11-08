FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.09.

NYSE FMC opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in FMC by 1,478.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

