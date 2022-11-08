Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 739.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.