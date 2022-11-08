Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 670 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,055,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $17.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.12. The company had a trading volume of 169,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $277.48.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

