Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 218,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,297,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on C. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.