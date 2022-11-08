Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 96,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 130,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after buying an additional 73,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ META traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $95.35. 684,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

