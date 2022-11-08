Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 1,711,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,753,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

