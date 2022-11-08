Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.84. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,197,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 211,798 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

