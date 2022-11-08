Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRG. DA Davidson cut their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of FRG opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

