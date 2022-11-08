Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,659. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.97.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

