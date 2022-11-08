Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.
Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,659. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
