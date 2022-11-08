Frax Share (FXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.85 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $5.98 or 0.00031861 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $96.92 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

