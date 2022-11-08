Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 736.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.3 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. 235,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,200,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.