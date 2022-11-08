Freeway Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.44 Million (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Freeway Token has a total market cap of $16.44 million and approximately $20,565.00 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Freeway Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00588203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.40 or 0.30638541 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Freeway Token was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official message board is medium.com/freewayfi. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Freeway Token is freeway.io.

