Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.20 million-$131.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.94 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.77.

FRSH opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.58. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 439,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares in the company, valued at $24,310,282.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel purchased 439,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares in the company, valued at $24,310,282.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 63,164 shares valued at $854,118. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $34,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 506,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,107,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 463,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 711,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 163,943 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

