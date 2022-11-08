Frontier (FRONT) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.43 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00560425 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,786.81 or 0.29191632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

