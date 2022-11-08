Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to Outperform by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €42.00 ($42.00) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.