Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 179.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 28,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,564. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $264.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 720.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.62%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

