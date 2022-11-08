FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $77.18 million and $9.26 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

