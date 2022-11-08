GAP (NYSE:GPS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.80. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GAP by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in GAP by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in GAP by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

