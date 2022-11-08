Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.06- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.41B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.01. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,139. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $9,586,382. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 148.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

