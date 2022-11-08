GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GABI stock opened at GBX 82.80 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 131.75 and a quick ratio of 131.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.16. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 70.60 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £363.46 million and a PE ratio of 4,225.00.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

