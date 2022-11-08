Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

