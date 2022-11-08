Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
Gencor Industries stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.51.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $29.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.