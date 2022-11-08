Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Generac has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $463.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

