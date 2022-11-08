General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

