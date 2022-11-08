Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Genie Energy Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of GNE stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $253.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 53.53% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

