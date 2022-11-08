GICTrade 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,796.00 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $94.63 million and approximately $42,796.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00005182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92569382 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,051.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

