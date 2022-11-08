Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

