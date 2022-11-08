Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 61.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,458,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,706,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 348,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.