Global Equities Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Global Equities Research in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tesla to $33.33 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.10.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.30. 128,196,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,393,188. Tesla has a 1 year low of $186.75 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $604.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.99 and its 200 day moving average is $258.55.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,756,580. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 91.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

