Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at B. Riley

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Globalstar Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David B. Kagan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,220.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $2,070,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Plustick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

