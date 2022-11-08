Gnosis 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.10 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $254.02 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for approximately $98.47 or 0.00537954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

