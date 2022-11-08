Goldfinch (GFI) One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,131,448 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

