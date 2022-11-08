Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

GRP.U opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.1881 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

GRP.U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

