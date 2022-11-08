Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $197,714.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00332047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00121000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00731558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00573680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00227517 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

