Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.04. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,560 shares of company stock worth $11,126,487 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.