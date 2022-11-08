Grove (GVR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million

Grove (GVR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Grove has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Grove token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Grove has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $4.74 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.