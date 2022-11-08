Guild of Guardians 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

