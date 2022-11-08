H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens Sells 79,061 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) CEO James Owens sold 79,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $5,618,865.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,372.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, James Owens sold 20,777 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,403,070.81.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. 13,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.51. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

