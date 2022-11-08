Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Haemonetics traded as high as $86.41 and last traded at $86.39, with a volume of 9485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

