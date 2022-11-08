Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.
Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 6.03%.
About Hang Lung Group
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
