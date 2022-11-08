Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.