Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.33.

HASI stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 198,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

