Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$626.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.47 million. Harmonic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 46,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,853. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,420 shares of company stock worth $4,516,904. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

