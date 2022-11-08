Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.02-$0.08 EPS.

Harsco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HSC opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $488.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Harsco has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

About Harsco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

