Head to Head Contrast: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) versus RLI (NYSE:RLI)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A 32.46% 11.10% RLI 34.98% 17.73% 4.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Till Capital and RLI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million 2.27 $4.80 million N/A N/A RLI $1.18 billion 5.01 $279.35 million $12.69 10.26

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Till Capital and RLI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A RLI 0 2 2 0 2.50

RLI has a consensus price target of $132.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

RLI beats Till Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.

