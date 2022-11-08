Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $108.82 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $977.99 million and $108.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00084086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00065091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001771 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023161 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05424541 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $70,036,039.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

