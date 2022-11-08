Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $117.46 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05424541 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $70,036,039.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

