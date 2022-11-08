Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($67.00) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HEN3 traded up €0.84 ($0.84) on Tuesday, reaching €63.32 ($63.32). The company had a trading volume of 534,014 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.39 and a 200-day moving average of €62.21. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($103.00) and a one year high of €129.65 ($129.65).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

