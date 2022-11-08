HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Price Target Raised to SEK 110

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from SEK 108 to SEK 110 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $9.75 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
