HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Price Target Raised to SEK 110

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from SEK 108 to SEK 110 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $9.75 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

