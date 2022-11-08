HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

