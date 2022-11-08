HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 135,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 118,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,269. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

